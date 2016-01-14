Tegan Mierle

Work Tech Pattern

Tegan Mierle
Tegan Mierle
  • Save
Work Tech Pattern pattern donut work office tech bike monoline illustration
Download color palette

Pattern I'm working on for the Made By website. It's supposed to give a work/technology vibe.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 14, 2016
Tegan Mierle
Tegan Mierle

More by Tegan Mierle

View profile
    • Like