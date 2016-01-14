Peter Strauss

The Brawl on Bay Street

The Brawl on Bay Street typography text sport business finance toronto boxing editing film documentary
Full documentary link here: https://vimeo.com/100675315

Edited this piece on the strange intersection of Toronto's finance world and boxing through two portraits of polar-opposite men.

Did this thumbnail image to capture that divide in their character.

Posted on Jan 14, 2016
