Humans designing for humans

Excited to welcome @Liam Oscar Thurston to the office next week, to kick off our 2016 LD Talks speaker series.

Every month we bring in some of the finest local design minds to share their stories, their work, and their inspiration.

Liam's going to bless us with some UCD love, in a preview of a talk that he's prepping for FITC later in the year. Can't wait!

Did up this quick poster to promote the talk internally, using amazing photos taken recently by @paul_francs for 500px.