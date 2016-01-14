Barak Tamayo

Because Creative South

Since the Creative South site went live I wanted to post some pictures I took from the year I went just so you can get an idea of how fantastic this conference is. If you are on the fence just go ahead and hop over. You will not regret it and you will be begging for the chance to make it back. Go check out www.creativesouthga.com and get your ticket.

You can see more of the photos I took here.

Posted on Jan 14, 2016
Thinking Up. Great Ideas.
