Signing Day Font

Signing Day Font football wyoming
As part of a signing day package I wanted to build a font for our unveil that complimented our official font. This is my first true font that I built from scratch. I will likely go back and tweak some things and some kerning/spacing, but overall I'm happy. I can scratch that off my bucket list.

Posted on Jan 14, 2016
