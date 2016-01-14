Signing Day Font

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
As part of a signing day package I wanted to build a font for our unveil that complimented our official font. This is my first true font that I built from scratch. I will likely go back and tweak some things and some kerning/spacing, but overall I'm happy. I can scratch that off my bucket list.