mikeluczak.com logo v2

So I've decided to work on reiterating my previous logo into something that's more fitting to my actual work shown and also doesn't have a few things that bugged me. I like the newer version a lot more now :)

Rebound of
mikeluczak.com logo
Posted on Jan 14, 2016
