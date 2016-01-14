Anatomy of Horror Title Card

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
For 16:9 video: https://vimeo.com/107419885
From 2013.
Title card for a horror-themed video essay I haven't yet finished.
Meant to test my abilities to create realistic effects in After Effects.
Text bleed through stock effects and lots and lots of nests.
Paper has 3D effects to respond to light and cast shadows over the very subtle wrinkles in the texture. Light is using a simple expression to flicker like a candle just out of frame. Embers and dust through Particular.