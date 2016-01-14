Justin Harrell

Coon

Justin Harrell
Justin Harrell
  • Save
Coon simple animal fun character raccoon coon illustration
Download color palette

Quick doodle to end lunch. Let the dogs out and saw this little guy scurrying in the snow.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 14, 2016
Justin Harrell
Justin Harrell

More by Justin Harrell

View profile
    • Like