Alessio Granella

When I Read

Alessio Granella
Alessio Granella
Hire Me
  • Save
When I Read books reading home nature graphic color portrait strokes minimal flat design icon
Download color palette

When i read.... Enjoy

View all tags
Posted on Jan 14, 2016
Alessio Granella
Alessio Granella
Branding and Illustration
Hire Me

More by Alessio Granella

View profile
    • Like