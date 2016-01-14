Sophia Umansky
It Starts with Girls

It Starts with Girls periodic type g lecture branding series education math stem science element paint
Branding for a lecture series that encourages women to engage with young girls about STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education/field of work from an early age in order to increase their chances of having careers in the field.

Posted on Jan 14, 2016
Bringing utility, usability and beauty to enterprise tools.

