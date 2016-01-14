Charlie Coombs

Profitero Iconography

Charlie Coombs
Charlie Coombs
Hire Me
  • Save
Profitero Iconography logo design icons branding iconography profitero
Download color palette

Icon set for Profitero.

Art Direction: @Pilot
Logo: Alex Hickey

http://www.profitero.com/

View all tags
Posted on Jan 14, 2016
Charlie Coombs
Charlie Coombs
Brand Designer, Illustrator, Creative Problem Solver.
Hire Me

More by Charlie Coombs

View profile
    • Like