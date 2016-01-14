creaziz

Mailstar ReDesign

creaziz
creaziz
  • Save
Mailstar ReDesign redesign mailstar star mail
Download color palette

Geometric & symmetric redesign idea

0e801aca084f0ca6b2c4159d26ab3ee0
Rebound of
MailStar
By Jeroen van Eerden
View all tags
Posted on Jan 14, 2016
creaziz
creaziz

More by creaziz

View profile
    • Like