Joe Veltkamp

Chinstrap Logo

Joe Veltkamp
Joe Veltkamp
  • Save
Chinstrap Logo white black penguin logo
Download color palette

A logo for a personal project I have been working on. Used the water ripples and the shape of the body to create a letter C shape.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 14, 2016
Joe Veltkamp
Joe Veltkamp

More by Joe Veltkamp

View profile
    • Like