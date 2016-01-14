Christophe Hermann

New personal page

It's been a while since my last post ... more than 18 months.
Well, last night I took the time to upgrade my personal page - the old one was outdated.

You can see it live at: christophe-hermann.fr

Big thanks to my friend Renaud from QUATTRO for this great picture.

Posted on Jan 14, 2016
