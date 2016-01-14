Jimmy Weber

Futuristic Reel Text

glitch motion graphics typography after effects futuristic films
Had a blast making some text graphics for Futuristic's new reel. Check out their killer work here: futuristicfilms.com

Posted on Jan 14, 2016
