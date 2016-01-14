Cecilia Farías
OmbuShop Notebook

OmbuShop Notebook quotes design lettering letterpress notebook
Download color palette

And this is the finished product! We crafted this beautiful notebook with De Otoño, a letterpress design studio.
It'll soon be available for sale!

Good art inspires, good design motivates
By Cecilia Farías
Posted on Jan 14, 2016
