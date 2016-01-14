Andrew Spencer

Socality Website Transition

Socality Website Transition mobile website nonprofit mockup ipad javascript ui ux animation web design
A look at some of the animation for a mini-site I recently designed and developed.

View the full project here: behance.net/andrew_spencer

Rebound of
Socality x HungerFree
Posted on Jan 14, 2016
