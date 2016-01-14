Zachery Lewis
Jonah Sermon Series Graphic

Zachery Lewis
Jonah Sermon Series Graphic waves watercolor water under water sermon series ocean jonah brush photoshop bible type
I know I said we wanted to stay away for the stereotypical "belly of the whale" imagery, but the client wants to see a version with a whale. So here it is! thought it was interesting enough to share. Don't forget to follow/like for more project updates!

Jonah Sermon Series Graphic
