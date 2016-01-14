Anna Valeria D'Alessandro

F O R T S T . E L M O in Malta

F O R T S T . E L M O in Malta vector heritage blue illustration valletta malta
R E C E N T L Y R E S T O R E D F O R T S T . E L M O
a star fort in Valletta.

Illustration made for NM&Co Calendar 2016 (September)
Project made with A-Design Lab

Posted on Jan 14, 2016
