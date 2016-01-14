Dave Tross | dekedesign

Webblog Mockup

Dave Tross | dekedesign
Dave Tross | dekedesign
  • Save
Webblog Mockup blog redesign ui ux mobile responsive website
Download color palette

A quick and dirty redesign of a web design I frequently read.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 14, 2016
Dave Tross | dekedesign
Dave Tross | dekedesign

More by Dave Tross | dekedesign

View profile
    • Like