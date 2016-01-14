Matt Steel

The New Walden: Front Cover

Matt Steel
Matt Steel
  • Save
The New Walden: Front Cover lyon typography foil stamped hardcover literature book design
Download color palette

I'm creating a new adaptation of Thoreau's masterpiece, edited for optimum reading. Full color illustrations and endpapers. Limited hardcover edition. The Kickstarter campaign begins 2/16/16!

Find out more on our Facebook page:
https://www.facebook.com/thenewwalden/

Twitter:
https://twitter.com/TheNewWalden

View all tags
Posted on Jan 14, 2016
Matt Steel
Matt Steel

More by Matt Steel

View profile
    • Like