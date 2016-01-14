Humberto de Sousa "Humso"
Humberto de Sousa "Humso"
Humberto de Sousa "Humso" for Hoop
Hoop Ages Filter
An update to the ages filter is coming on the new release.

Find great things to do with your kids.
Hoop is on the App Store since August 2015 (only in London Islington for now but more places coming soon!).

Posted on Jan 14, 2016
