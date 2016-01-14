Foster Made Web

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Working on a thing :) Def inspired by the new web trends coming out. Notably the great work from the @Elegant Seagulls team.
Huge props to all the @Focus Lab team members involved on this project so far. @Chase Turberville crushed the FM mark, @Summer Teal Simpson on strategy, @Steven Scarborough and @shabnam on content, architecture and web.
---
Looking for web design help? We would love to hear about your needs. Email us hello@focuslabllc.com
Our website / Instagram / Twitter