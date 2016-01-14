Rod Hunt

Welcome to the Future: Staffordshire Uni Development Map

Rod Hunt
Rod Hunt
  • Save
Welcome to the Future: Staffordshire Uni Development Map infographics cityscape map maps marketing editorial graphic pixel art isometric illustration
Download color palette

Rod Hunt was commissioned by RileyRaven to illustrate the redevelopment of Staffordshire University's College Road and Blackeath Lane campus' for the SA Alumni Magazine. The main College Road campus visualization focuses on improvements to the site, the new general teaching building, as as well as the refurbishment of the Cadman, Mellor and Flaxman buildings.

See the full project here
http://www.rodhunt.com/110605/8343295/portfolio/welcome-to-the-future-staffordshire-uni-development

Rod Hunt
Rod Hunt

More by Rod Hunt

View profile
    • Like