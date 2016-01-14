Welcome to the Future: Staffordshire Uni Development Map

Rod Hunt was commissioned by RileyRaven to illustrate the redevelopment of Staffordshire University's College Road and Blackeath Lane campus' for the SA Alumni Magazine. The main College Road campus visualization focuses on improvements to the site, the new general teaching building, as as well as the refurbishment of the Cadman, Mellor and Flaxman buildings.

See the full project here

http://www.rodhunt.com/110605/8343295/portfolio/welcome-to-the-future-staffordshire-uni-development