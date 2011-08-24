Brian Lindstrom

Skullcandy Motorhead

Brian Lindstrom
Brian Lindstrom
Hire Me
  • Save
Skullcandy Motorhead lettering hand wings
Download color palette

Proposed graphic for Skullcandy.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2011
Brian Lindstrom
Brian Lindstrom
Design studio focused on building strong identities.
Hire Me

More by Brian Lindstrom

View profile
    • Like