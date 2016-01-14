Brookes Eggleston

Pelly - Animal Crossing (DailyXing #14)

Brookes Eggleston
Brookes Eggleston
  • Save
Pelly - Animal Crossing (DailyXing #14) illustration character design characterdesign pelly animal crossing animalcrossing
Download color palette

"I'm SO happy to inform you that several shipments have arrived!" Pelly is perhaps the friendliest postal worker by far. #14 of 31

Brookes Eggleston
Brookes Eggleston

More by Brookes Eggleston

View profile
    • Like