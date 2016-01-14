Liz Broekhuyse

Celtic Key Icon vector path lock unlock teal logo icon minimal key knot celtic
A pretty little piece of a logo option which never saw the light of day. I wanted to represent a journey, with a continuous line. I also wanted to represent the idea of unlocking a better life, hence the key.

Posted on Jan 14, 2016
