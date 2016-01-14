Connor Blacksher

Germany Patch WIP_02

Connor Blacksher
Connor Blacksher
  • Save
Germany Patch WIP_02 lockup shield german badge wip patch germany
Download color palette

And the more you tinker at something, the better it gets.

9e7f83a9058c3c60ebe7293afd726348
Rebound of
Germany Patch WIP
By Connor Blacksher
View all tags
Posted on Jan 14, 2016
Connor Blacksher
Connor Blacksher

More by Connor Blacksher

View profile
    • Like