Amy cosplaying Bubsy Pencil Drawing

Amy cosplaying Bubsy Pencil Drawing cosplay art portrait pencil realistic drawing realistic illustration graphite fine art drawing detail
Work In Progress Photos, and the Story behind this Pencil Drawing, can be found at
https://sophielawson.com/art/my-art/pencil-drawings/033-cosplayer-amy-bubsy-cosplay/

