Natalie Chukhareva

Infographic vs 3d icons

Natalie Chukhareva
Natalie Chukhareva
  • Save
Infographic vs 3d icons illustration 3d icon channel video server pc box software equipment medical infographic
Download color palette

This infographic was made for medical equipment and software company. All the icons i've painted in illustrator+photoshop.

Thanks for watching;)

Natalie Chukhareva
Natalie Chukhareva

More by Natalie Chukhareva

View profile
    • Like