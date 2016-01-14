Anthony Anderson

Adidas 3

Anthony Anderson
Anthony Anderson
Hire Me
  • Save
Adidas 3 color colour sneaker architecture adidas graphic
Download color palette

A quick exploration around the connections between architecture and sneaker detailing.
All photos from https://unsplash.com/

View all tags
Posted on Jan 14, 2016
Anthony Anderson
Anthony Anderson
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Anthony Anderson

View profile
    • Like