Jared Gase

CPA Logo

Jared Gase
Jared Gase
  • Save
CPA Logo lines cpa wordmark logo stroke clean simple flat grey navy
Download color palette

Concept and completion of a logo. This company is a certified public accountants firm

View all tags
Posted on Jan 14, 2016
Jared Gase
Jared Gase

More by Jared Gase

View profile
    • Like