Andrea Retamal

Apple Watch Project for Trōv

Andrea Retamal
Andrea Retamal
  • Save
Apple Watch Project for Trōv ui ux design glance app watch apple
Download color palette

The Glance. It provides you a quick snapshot of your wealth.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 14, 2016
Andrea Retamal
Andrea Retamal

More by Andrea Retamal

View profile
    • Like