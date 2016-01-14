Mihai Frigea | MOMENTUM

Beard Oil Label Design

Beard Oil Label Design vintage‬ ‪hipster‬ ‪gentleman‬ ‪classic‬ ‪rugged‬ ‎shaving‬‬ ‪‎fashion‬ ‪‎beardoil‬ ‪‎masculine‬ ‪beard‬ ‪‎label‬ ‪‎packagedesign‬
Logo, Label and Package design done for a recently launched Beard Oil.
See the rest of design here: https://www.facebook.com/mihai.frigea02

