Jared Gase

Custom Cushion Logo

Jared Gase
Jared Gase
  • Save
Custom Cushion Logo wordmark negative space cc logo stroke clean simple flat grey teal
Download color palette

Concept and completion of a logo. This company makes custom cushions for people.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 14, 2016
Jared Gase
Jared Gase

More by Jared Gase

View profile
    • Like