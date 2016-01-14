Andrew Colin Beck

'Bama

'Bama editorial wwd-magazine captain bama obama president portrait illustration
Captain 'Bama for WWD magazine.
You can see the article online here: http://wwd.com/business-news/government-trade/year-in-fashion-tpp-obama-10297676/

Posted on Jan 14, 2016
