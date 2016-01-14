🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Players,
Recently I've had the opportunity to work with @Plainwhite
They created the illustrations for the web app that offers restaurant search & booking services and I got the chance to give a breath to the illustrations and here it is what I came up with.
Other icons animations coming soon in the next days and if you want to see them please feel free and follow me on Dribbble. Part: 1/3
Illustration: @Maria Shanina
Animation: @Giga Khurtsilava
________________________________________________________
• If you have any business inquiries feel free and say Hello at contact@gigakhurtsilava.com