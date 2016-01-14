Hello Players,

Recently I've had the opportunity to work with @Plainwhite

They created the illustrations for the web app that offers restaurant search & booking services and I got the chance to give a breath to the illustrations and here it is what I came up with.

Other icons animations coming soon in the next days and if you want to see them please feel free and follow me on Dribbble. Part: 1/3

Illustration: @Maria Shanina

Animation: @Giga Khurtsilava

________________________________________________________

• If you have any business inquiries feel free and say Hello at contact@gigakhurtsilava.com