WWE: John Cena Licensing Art

lockup licensing identity branding icon logo badge typography wrestling cena wwe
During my time at Pilot Studio, I had the opportunity to work on licensing artwork for WWE. When they asked us to create new artwork for one of their biggest superstars, John Cena, the team was really excited to get to work and create some custom graphics for his 2016 identity.
Art Direction: @Pilot

Posted on Jan 14, 2016
Brand Designer, Illustrator, Creative Problem Solver.
