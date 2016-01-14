Damien Xavier Hernandez

WAR Vintage Jacket

Damien Xavier Hernandez
Damien Xavier Hernandez
  • Save
WAR Vintage Jacket type hand lettering hand lettering military jacket mock apparel print design clothing
Download color palette

Some dirty hand lettering for this awesome vintage military jacket.

Damien Xavier Hernandez
Damien Xavier Hernandez

More by Damien Xavier Hernandez

View profile
    • Like