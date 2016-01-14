The "do Coringa" is a brazilian board game with cards to encourage creativity and narrative constructions. Each deck brings a genre: thriller, horror, science fiction and so on. During the game, players create their story according to the random cards and their position on the board. That's why it's called CORINGA, each card serves differently for each player.

---

O “do Coringa” é um jogo de tabuleiro com cartas para incentivar a criatividade e construções de narrativa. Cada deck traz cartas de um gênero: suspense, terror, ficção científica e por aí vai. Durante a partida, os jogadores criam sua história de acordo com as cartas que são tiradas e sua posição no tabuleiro. Por isso o nome CORINGA, afinal cada carta serve de forma diferente para cada um.