Rick Murphy
Google

Snapseed RAW Photo Editing

Rick Murphy
Google
Rick Murphy for Google
  • Save
Snapseed RAW Photo Editing onboarding device mobile animation motion mountain boat phone lighthouse photography
Download color palette

I created this illustration/animation for a welcoming sequence in Google's photo editing app, Snapseed.

An increasing number of Android phones are now able to shoot photos in RAW. Snapseed offers full support for DNG RAW files.

Google
Google
Shots from the Google design community.

More by Google

View profile
    • Like