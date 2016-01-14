Katie Wynkoop

Loopy Stripes

Katie Wynkoop
Katie Wynkoop
  • Save
Loopy Stripes motion graphics primary dots stripes animation blue code tech graphic
Download color palette

Little background pattern animation for a project I'm working on.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 14, 2016
Katie Wynkoop
Katie Wynkoop

More by Katie Wynkoop

View profile
    • Like