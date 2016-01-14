Michael Campbell

Bowie tribute

Michael Campbell
Michael Campbell
Hire Me
  • Save
Bowie tribute music david bowie illustration chrome vector
Download color palette

It's been a decade since I last tried a chrome effect, thought I would have a go at it with this illustration.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 14, 2016
Michael Campbell
Michael Campbell
Illustration / Design / Lettering & More.
Hire Me

More by Michael Campbell

View profile
    • Like