With the upcoming release of Yik Yak 3.1, we took a whole new approach to the compose experience with:

Inline Compose and Camera Compose.

While developing the new camera, the goal was to reduce the number of steps a user experienced while composing a photo yak.

Camera Compose UX Flow

The moment you capture a photo or import from the camera roll, the upload process starts.

Upload progress is represented by the green ring surrounding the submit button.

During upload, you can begin typing the yak text to caption the photo.

The submit button becomes active when the yak text is valid and the photo is successfully uploaded.

Once submitted, your photo yak briefly enters moderation before it appears on the feed!