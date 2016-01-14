joey gifford

Randy's Tumbling

Randy's Tumbling tumbling active gym
Fun little project I worked on for a local business. I wanted to make an R that looked like an X, for the X-treme fun. I thought it also worked as it looks a bit like a body ready to pounce.

Posted on Jan 14, 2016
