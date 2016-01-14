Courtney Caldwell

Courtney Caldwell
Courtney Caldwell
Squeelie animals woodland flat wheelie bike shirt apparel squirrel bureau cotton
What do you call a squirrel doing a wheelie? A squeelie! *Squeeeee!* My FIRST EVER @cottonbureau shirt is live and yours for the taking! Well... buying, technically wink emoticon
>>> http://bit.ly/1PtGt1n

Posted on Jan 14, 2016
Courtney Caldwell
Courtney Caldwell

