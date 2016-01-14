Katherine Killeffer

VICE Broadly Editorial Illustration

VICE Broadly Editorial Illustration texting portrait woman editorial islam islamophobia hijab muslim shadows line art illustration vector
Detail of an editorial illustration for VICE media channel Broadly, for the article "How Islamophobia Hurts Muslim Women the Most."

See full article and illustration in situ here:
https://broadly.vice.com/en_us/article/how-islamophobia-hurts-muslim-women-the-most

