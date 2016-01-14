Josiah Werning

Soul Buffalo Process

Sometimes it takes a lot of revisions to get to a final mark. Honestly, I preferred some of the earlier versions of this one, but the client ended up happy in the end :)

Posted on Jan 14, 2016
