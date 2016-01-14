Michael Schultz

Star Wars - Shut Up and Take My Money

Star Wars
Having an internal meeting observing the marketing strategies behind the latest Star Wars. I was assigned to make the poster/flier for it. Thus the cash money style Storm Trooper.

Posted on Jan 14, 2016
