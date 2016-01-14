Daily Dose of Design: 018

Part 18 of my Daily Dose of Design 'Challenge', where I challenge myself to create at least one Dribbble shot every day next to my ongoing projects.

In this episode: I felt like this font (with a bit of transforming) could be an awesome fashion magazine title with the word 'Fierce'. So I tried it out and I like it..!

Follow me on Social Media

Behance | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

All Works Copyright © 2016 Lucas Berghoef